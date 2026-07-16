Playoff Picture: Pirates Look to Clinch a Home Playoff Game

Published on July 16, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release









Orlando Pirates wide receiver Thomas Owens

(Orlando Pirates) Orlando Pirates wide receiver Thomas Owens(Orlando Pirates)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - On Saturday, July 11th, the Orlando Pirates met the San Antonio Gunslingers at the Freeman Coliseum in what was a must-win game for both teams' playoff hopes. With just under 40 seconds remaining, San Antonio's (4-10) Jahleel Billingsley scored a go-ahead touchdown to take a six point lead. Orlando (9-6) responded by scoring the game-winning touchdown with 24 seconds to play, and the Pirates' playoff hunt continues.

Orlando trailed early following an opening possession TD pass from San Antonio quarterback Joaquin Collazo to Deion McShane. On the ensuing kickoff, running back Pooka Williams got the offense going with a 39-yard return. Three plays later, it was Paxton DeLaurent's turn to put a TD on the board, taking it in on a three-yard scramble up the middle. After the opening drives, Orlando led 7-6. The Gunslingers responded almost immediately as Collazo connected with Deon Cook for a 34-yard pass completion. Two plays later, it was Collazo's one-yard scoring run that re-took the lead at 13-7.

Williams continued to spark the offense, breaking a 20-yard run on the first play of Orlando's second series. DeLaurent would find receiver Teo Redding for a gain of 11 just three plays later. DeLaurent went back to the air, this time connecting with Nyqwan Murray for a six-yard TD pass, as the Pirates regained a 14-13 advantage. Following a 20-yard return from Ravarius Rivers, Collazo fired a strike to McShane for a gain of 10. On the very next play, Collazo found Cook on the receiving end of a 20-yard TD reception to give the Gunslingers the lead again at 20-14 as the first quarter came to a close.

DeLaurent began the second frame by firing his second touchdown pass, this time hitting Thomas Owens for a gain of nine on the score. After three plays, it was 21-20 with the Pirates ahead. The Pirates defense got back in the game by forcing a turnover on downs, courtesy of pass breakups from defensive backs Corrion Ballard and Dexter Lawson. DeLaurent went right back to the passing game, connecting with Williams and Murray for gains of 15 and five. On third-and-goal from the four-yard line, DeLaurent and Murray linked up for their second TD connection. A missed extra point from Josh Gable gave the Pirates a 27-20 lead.

Another 29-yard return from Rivers set the Gunslingers up with excellent field position at the Orlando 21. Collazo found connections with Cook and McShane to gain a total of 17 passing yards. Then it was Jahleel Billingsley's four-yard TD run that reduced the lead to 27-26. The Pirates took over with 2:30 remaining in the first half, and the drive started with another explosive run from Williams, this time a 31-yard burst to set up first-and-ten at the Gunslingers 14. DeLaurent found Williams for a pickup of six to set up third-and-five. With a minute to play, DeLaurent found Murray in the endzone for the third time, as the nine-yard scoring pass gave Orlando a 34-26 lead.

It took San Antonio just 27 seconds to answer back, as Collazo and McShane found paydirt from six yards out. A missed two-point conversion try meant the Pirates held a two point lead at 34-32. With only 20 seconds to go, DeLaurent found Williams for a gain of 24 in the air. Greedy for an extra score before halftime, DeLaurent went back to the air attack, but his pass was picked off by Ravarius Rivers, ending the first half.

The second half opened with a 19-yard run from Pooka Williams, continuing his stellar performance. The very next play, Paxton DeLaurent was intercepted by Larry Brooks III, giving the ball back to San Antonio's humming offense. The ensuing Gunslingers drive was all Joaquin Collazo, passing for gains of 11, 13 and 12, with the latter finding Deon Cook in the endzone. Just like that, Orlando's lead was gone, and San Antonio led 39-34. DeLaurent would respond with pass connections to Williams for a total of 24 yards. He would scramble 10 yards to tally his second rushing TD of the game to give the Pirates the lead back at 41-39. A 46-yard kickoff return from Rivers was negated by a penalty, and Orlando regained possession. However, the offense went backwards, turning the ball over on downs.

Collazo found Jahleel Billingsley for a quick gain of 11 before he was sacked by defensive linemen Devonte O'Malley and DJ Dale two plays later. Collazo then darted upfield for 17 yards before finding Cook in the endzone again, retaking a 46-41 advantage as time expired to end the third quarter.

DeLaurent opened the final stanza with completions of 31, 10 and nine yards to set up third-and-one, where Williams took the handoff from five yards away across the goal line, and the Pirates regained the lead at 48-46. Following an eight yard gain, Collazo found Billingsley for a 20-yard gain up the middle. As he reached across the goal line, defensive back Leon O'Neal knocked the ball out and recovered the fumble. The Pirates offense marched down the field, burning the clock. The drive lasted 13 plays, ticking almost nine minutes off the game clock. But on the 14th play, Josh Gable's kick was blocked and the Pirates recovered, only to have the ball knocked out and recovered by San Antonio's Chris Chukwuneke with 39 seconds to play.

Collazo would take advantage on the very next play, firing a 28-yard TD pass to Deion McShane for the go-ahead score. The two-point after try was converted, and the Gunslingers now led 54-48, stunning the Pirates. DeLaurent replied with an immediate connection to Nyqwan for a gain of 35 yards, flipping the momentum. DeLaurent went back to the air on the very next play, finding Williams for a 10-yard TD to regain the late lead at 55-54 with 24 seconds to play. The Pirates defense would answer the call, forcing a turnover on downs with 21 seconds left, ending the game and eliminating San Antonio from playoff contention.

The Pirates were back on the winning side of a last second thriller, their first since the dramatic 60-57 victory over the Fishers Freight back in May. The last-second comeback win kept the Pirates' playoff dreams alive, meaning a victory next week would secure a spot in the postseason.

For the Pirates, QB Paxton DeLaurent finished a near-perfect 20-of-26 passing for 198 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions, adding a pair of rushing TD and 32 yards on nine carries. RB Pooka Williams finished with 50 yards and a score on the ground, tallying another 76 yards and the game-winning TD catch on seven receptions. WR Nyqwan Murray tacked on 69 yards and a game-high three TDs on seven catches, and Thomas Owens recorded 28 yards and a TD catch on four grabs. On defense, DBs Leon O'Neal and Markel Roby led the way with five tackles, DL Devonte O'Malley recorded 1.5 sacks and DB Corrion Ballard forced the only San Antonio turnover.

For the Gunslingers, QB Joaquin Collazo was stellar, finishing the game 20-of-34 with 250 yards and six TD passes, also recording 14 rushing yards and a TD on just seven carries. RB Jahleel Billingsley added four yards and a score on two carries. WRs Deon Cook (6 rec, 88 yds) and Deion McShane (8 rec, 81 yds) each tallied over 80 receiving yards and three TD grabs. On defense, Ravarius Rivers and Larry Brooks III each pulled in an INT, while Brooks led the way with 13 tackles.

The Pirates remain on the road in the regular season finale when they face the Fishers Freight for a playoff spot on Sunday, July 26th at 4:00 p.m. EDT at the Fishers Event Center.

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