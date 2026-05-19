Enter at your own Risk

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Published on May 18, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers are bringing the scares early for Halfway to Halloween Night presented by Asylum of Mad Dreams & Slick Willy Radio on Saturday, June 6, 2026, as they battle the Green Bay Blizzard at Vibrant Arena!

Get ready for a spooky night packed with hard-hitting football, eerie entertainment, and Halloween-themed fun as the Steamwheelers transform Vibrant Arena into the ultimate summer fright fest. Doors open at 5:45 PM with kickoff set for 7:00 PM.

Fans can arrive early to experience a special pregame Haunted House attraction built by Asylum of Mad Dreams inside the Vibrant Arena Conference Center. The haunted experience will also remain open for a short time following the game, giving fans even more chances to enjoy the scares throughout the night.

The Steamwheelers will take the field in exclusive custom Halloween-themed jerseys while using specialty glow-in-the-dark footballs during the game, adding a unique twist to one of the most anticipated theme nights of the season. Throughout the evening, fans will also have opportunities to win giveaways and tickets to Asylum of Mad Dreams' October haunt attractions.

From thrilling football action and high-energy entertainment to spooky surprises all night long, Halfway to Halloween Night is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Wheeler Nation brings one of the best atmospheres in the Indoor Football League every week, and this special theme night will take the excitement to another level.

The Quad City Steamwheelers continue their tradition of delivering nonstop action, unforgettable promotions, and one-of-a-kind game-day experiences at Vibrant Arena all season long.

Don't miss your chance to experience the scares, the spectacle, and the excitement of Steamwheelers football! Grab your tickets, bring your crew, and prepare for a night of football and fright at Vibrant Arena.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 18, 2026

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