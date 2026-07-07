Quad City Steamwheelers Movie Night July 12th 5:00PM

Published on July 6, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







Roll out the red carpet and join the Quad City Steamwheelers for an unforgettable evening at The Last Picture House on Saturday, July 12, at 5:00 PM!

Walk the red carpet and enjoy an exclusive movie experience alongside your favorite Steamwheelers players, Deckmates, coaches, and front office staff. This is your chance to meet the team, take photos, and enjoy a fun-filled night with fellow fans before sitting back to watch the movie together.

Whether you're a lifelong Steamwheelers fan or looking for a unique family night out, this is an event you won't want to miss!

Tickets are on sale now!

Reserve your seats today by visiting

www.steamwheelersfootball.com/movienight

Space is limited, so don't wait to secure your tickets. We look forward to seeing you on the red carpet for an unforgettable night with the Quad City Steamwheelers!







Indoor Football League Stories from July 6, 2026

Quad City Steamwheelers Movie Night July 12th 5:00PM - Quad City Steamwheelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.