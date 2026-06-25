Honor Those Who Have Served - Quad City Steamwheelers Military Appreciation Night June 28th 3:00pm

Published on June 25, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







This Sunday, the Quad City Steamwheelers proudly take the field at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline IL. for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory.

Join us for a special afternoon as the Steamwheelers take on the Orlando Pirates and we honor the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our country. The pregame festivities will feature the Patriot Guard Riders arriving on their motorcycles, creating a powerful tribute to those who have served, along with the presentation of colors by the Rock Island Arsenal Color Guard.

We are honored to recognize more than 30 active-duty military members and veterans from across the Quad Cities during our pregame Honor Tunnel. Their service, sacrifice, and commitment have helped protect the freedoms we enjoy every day, and we are proud to celebrate them in front of our home crowd.

The recognition will continue throughout the game as members of the Rock Island Arsenal are honored on the field during the third quarter for their continued service and impact on our community.

As a thank you to all who have served, every active-duty military member and veteran will receive one free ticket to Sunday's game. Additional tickets may be purchased at a discounted rate for family and friends. To redeem your free ticket, simply present your military ID at the Vibrant Arena box office.

Join us as we celebrate our local heroes, honor their sacrifices, and create an unforgettable Military Appreciation Night. Kickoff is Sunday at 3:00 PM at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

For the brave. For the selfless. For those who answered the call. This one is for you.

Get your tickets today!







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Honor Those Who Have Served - Quad City Steamwheelers Military Appreciation Night June 28th 3:00pm - Quad City Steamwheelers

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