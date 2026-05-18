Rudd Scores 100th Career Touchdown as Wheelers Snap Losing Streak

Published on May 18, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers survived a back-and-forth battle Saturday night, escaping with a dramatic 40-38 victory over the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Despite seeing a late seven-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter, the Steamwheelers came up with the game's biggest defensive play in the final minute to secure the win.

Tucson had the first opportunity to get on the board after opening the game with solid field position, but the Steamwheelers' defense stood tall early. After quarterback Tasleem Wilson nearly turned the ball over multiple times on the opening drive, including a tipped pass that was nearly intercepted by Camron Harrell, Tucson's long field goal attempt sailed no good, keeping the game scoreless. Quad City's offense also struggled to get going on its first possession. Starting at their own five-yard line, the Wheelers managed just one first down before turning the ball over on downs after a failed fourth-and-one run by Jarrod Ware Jr.

Tucson capitalized on the short field on its next drive. Starting inside the Quad City ten-yard line, the Sugar Skulls methodically moved the ball closer to the goal line before Brandon Mackey punched in a rushing touchdown from short range, giving Tucson a 7-0 lead. However, the Wheelers responded quickly. After Quian Williams provided strong field position on the return, quarterback Daquan Neal connected with Keyvan Rudd for a big gain to the Tucson 14-yard line. Neal then used his legs to move the offense inside the three before handing the ball off to Rudd, who found the end zone for his 100th career touchdown, tying the game at 7-7 after Jan Bogdan's extra point.

Tucson threatened again late in the first quarter after beginning another drive deep in Quad City territory, but the defense came through once more. After forcing fourth-and-three from the ten-yard line, Nicholas Harris broke up Wilson's pass attempt, forcing a turnover on downs. With the opportunity, the offense took advantage immediately. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Neal dumped off a screen pass to Ware, who raced all the way to the end zone for the touchdown, giving Quad City its first lead of the night at 14-7.

The scoring pace picked up quickly in the second quarter. Wilson answered with an electric touchdown run of his own, breaking through several defenders and finding the end zone to tie the game at 14-14. But Quad City needed just one play to reclaim momentum. After Tucson's short kickoff, Ware fielded the ball and found an opening before taking the return all the way back for a touchdown, putting the Steamwheelers back in front 21-14. The Sugar Skulls answered yet again after starting with favorable field position at the Quad City 23-yard line. Wilson eventually found Jaron Waters for a touchdown, knotting the score at 21-21 late in the first half.

With just over a minute remaining before halftime, Neal led one of the Wheelers' most important drives of the night. After converting a crucial fourth down with a hard count, Neal eventually found Williams in the end zone for a touchdown, capping off the drive and giving Quad City a 28-21 lead. Later, with Tucson once again threatening inside Quad City territory, Charles Rosser recorded a sack before KJ Trujillo intercepted Wilson with just seconds left in the half, sending the Steamwheelers into halftime with momentum and a seven-point lead.

Quad City came out of the locker room and immediately added to its lead. After Neal connected with Williams on a long completion deep into Tucson territory, Ware took a pitch from Neal and ran into the end zone for another touchdown, extending the lead to 35-21. However, Tucson refused to go away, responding with a touchdown drive of its own to cut the deficit to 35-28. Later in the third quarter, the Sugar Skulls were handed another opportunity after intercepting Neal, but the Quad City defense once again held firm, forcing Tucson to settle for a field goal early in the fourth quarter, trimming the lead to 35-31.

Pinned at their own one-yard line after an awkward kickoff bounce, the Steamwheelers pieced together a critical drive midway through the fourth quarter. Neal used both his arm and legs to move the offense out of danger and into scoring range before Bogdan drilled a field goal, extending the lead to 38-31 with 9:05 remaining.

Despite that, Tucson had one more response left. After driving deep into Quad City territory, Wilson found his receiver in the end zone on fourth down to tie the game at 38-38 with just over four minutes remaining. With the game hanging in the balance, Neal nearly led a game-winning drive of his own, highlighted by a huge quarterback run that got the Wheelers deep into Tucson territory. However, Bogdan's long field goal attempt missed, giving Tucson one final chance with under a minute to play.

Instead, the Steamwheelers' defense delivered the decisive moment and became the heroes. Starting at their own five-yard line, Wilson was pressured and brought down in the end zone for a safety, giving Quad City a 40-38 lead with 45 seconds left. The Wheelers recovered Tucson's ensuing onside kick attempt, officially sealing a dramatic, much-needed win.

In the win, Daquan Neal went 9/21 with 135 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for 47 yards. Jarrod Ware Jr took seven carries for 27 yards and a touchdown, while adding a reception for 41 yards and a touchdown through the air. Quian Williams caught four passes for 45 yards and a score, and Keyvan Rudd caught three passes for 41 yards while rushing for a three yard touchdown, his 100th career touchdown in his legendary Steamwheelers career.

On defense, KeShaun Moore was a force to be rekoned with, totaling eight tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss, while Charles Rosser tallied four tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss. Malik Duncan, not wanting to be left out, racked up four tackles and two tackles for loss. Rookie and newly added, KJ Trujillo, snagged an interception, his first of the year with Quad City.

With the win, the Steamwheelers earn a much-needed victory to move to 3-6. Next week, the Wheelers will have a bye week before heading out to Henderson, Nevada, to take on the defending champions, the Vegas Knight Hawks, on the road. That game will take place on Sunday, May 31, at 6:30 pm CT.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 18, 2026

Rudd Scores 100th Career Touchdown as Wheelers Snap Losing Streak - Quad City Steamwheelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.