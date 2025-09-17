Blizzard Sign Linebacker Juwan Mitchell for the 2026 Season

Published on September 17, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed LB Juwan Mitchell for the 2026 season.

Juwan Mitchell (6-1, 230) is an early offseason addition to the Green Bay Blizzard defense. The linebacker will look to be an anchor for a team with high expectations. The Newark, New Jersey, native has been learning from great football programs, which improved his ability to adapt to and bolster each defense he joins.

Mitchell's story begins at Butler Community College in Kansas in 2018. There, he appeared in 12 games, hauling in 55 total tackles, two sacks, seven and a half tackles for loss, one interception, and one pass breakup for the Grizzlies. This was just the beginning for the linebacker.

From there, Mitchell turned to Texas. For the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he was a Longhorn. In that time, Mitchell recorded 101 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He and the team won the Alamo Bowl both seasons he played for Texas. However, Mitchell sought more stability in his role and with the coaching staff. Texas was in the midst of changing its staff, so he opted to transfer.

In 2021 and 2022, the Tennessee Volunteers became a home for the New Jersey native. In 13 games, Mitchell recorded another 51 total tackles, half a tackle for loss, one interception, and four pass breakups. With Tennessee, Mitchell continued to find success, as did the team. In 2022, the Vols won eight of the ten games Mitchell played.

For his final season of eligibility (the additional season granted due to COVID-19), Mitchell found himself at the University of Colorado Boulder. Although he did not play every game, he made an impact when suited up. In seven games for the Buffalo, Mitchell recorded 32 tackles and two and a half tackles for loss. He highlighted his tenacity this season, finishing in the top ten on the team in tackles and tackles for loss despite missing part of the season.

After participating in the Colorado Buffaloes' annual Pro Day, Mitchell sought professional opportunities. He has had interest from UFL teams, including the Houston Roughnecks. However, Mitchell will be joining the Green Bay Blizzard training camp roster in hopes of making his professional debut with the team on March 15, 2026.

