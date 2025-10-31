Green Bay Blizzard Add Power up Front with Navarro and Ross

Published on October 31, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have strengthened the trenches with the signings of offensive lineman Jaime Navarro and defensive lineman Jonathan Ross.

Navarro (6'3, 310 lbs) enters his first season with the Blizzard after an impressive rookie campaign with the Bay Area Panthers. In 2025, he helped anchor an offensive line that powered Bay Area to a 13-win season and the top spot in the Western Conference. The Panthers ranked sixth in the league in fewest sacks allowed, showcasing Navarro's ability to protect the quarterback and adapt quickly to the indoor game. His strong play earned him a selection to the 2025 IFL All-Rookie Team.

Ross (6'3, 245 lbs) also joins Green Bay for his first season after spending the last two years with the Bay Area Panthers. As a rookie in 2024, he recorded 10.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and one blocked field goal in three starts. Ross elevated his performance in 2025, appearing in all 16 games and producing 70 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. His 20 tackles for loss led the IFL and broke the Bay Area franchise record for tackles for loss in a single season. His breakout year earned him First Team All-IFL honors.

With Navarro's steady protection on offense and Ross's dominance on defense, the Blizzard continue to build a tough, physical foundation heading into the 2026 season.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 31, 2025

Green Bay Blizzard Add Power up Front with Navarro and Ross - Green Bay Blizzard

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.