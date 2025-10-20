Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Jordan Washington for the 2026 Season

Published on October 20, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed defensive back Jordan Washington for the 2026 season.

Jordan Washington will begin his professional career as a member of the Green Bay Blizzard. Terrence, California is where the 6-0, 190-pound, defensive back calls home. The Indoor Football League rookie is joining the team after spending time at Montana Technological University and Southern Utah University.

During the seasons of 2019, 2021, and 2022, Washington was with the Montana Tech Orediggers, a football program in the NAIA's Frontier Conference. He appeared in over 25 games and recorded 109 total tackles, five and a half tackles for loss, one and a half sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and 18 pass breakups. In addition, Washington lined up as a receiver for some games. In 2022, he recorded 89 yards on four receptions. For his work on the defensive side of the ball, Washington was a two-time First Team All-Frontier Conference defensive back (2021 and 2022).

Following the 2022 season, the versatile DB transferred to Southern Utah University. Southern Utah competes in the NCAA Division I United Athletic Conference. Now a Thunderbird, Washington played another eight games and amassed 11 tackles, one interception, four pass breakups, and one blocked kick in 2023. That season, Southern Utah recorded the lowest opponent pass completion percentage and most interceptions of any team in their conference.

The 2026 season is less than five months away! Washington will take his talents to Green Bay and meet with the rest of the team at Training Camp. There, they will prepare for another incredible season of Blizzard football. In the last two years, Green Bay has put together back to back historic seasons. In 2024, the team won the most games in a single season in franchise history; in 2025, the team competed in its first IFL Championship game. To continue this trend, players and coaches know they will have to continue to work hard. But Washington and fellow Blizzard players are excited for the challenge. Washington said he is "excited for the opportunity; let's work."

Welcome to the team, Jordan Washington!

By following the Green Bay Blizzard on Facebook, Instagram, and X, you will ensure that you never miss news and signing stories like this! Or, check the team website regularly.

Go Blizz!







Indoor Football League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.