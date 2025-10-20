Saad Returns to Barnstormers

Published on October 20, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re-signed defensive back Jared Saad to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Saad (6-1, 195, UW-Oshkosh) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for his third season with the team. Saad first joined the Barnstormers at the tail end of the 2024 season, appearing in last three games. In 2025, Saad donned the goggles in 14 games collecting three interceptions, one for a touchdown.

Collegiately, Saad spent four years at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh where he appeared in 40 games with the Titans collecting 126 total tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

"Jared is an experienced DB who made a ton of plays last season here in Iowa," said Head Coach Coles. "We look forward to more of the same in '26."

Saad will join the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by the historic Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials and features live music! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.