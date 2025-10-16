The Sports Emporium Welcomes Ryan Napralla as Director of Football Operations

Published on October 16, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







De Pere, WI - The Sports Emporium, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing youth and community sports opportunities in the Greater Green Bay and Fox Valley region, is proud to announce the hiring of Ryan Napralla as its first Director of Football Operations.

In his new role, Napralla will oversee all football programming at the Sports Emporium, including youth flag football leagues, instructional classes, camps, and new initiatives designed to expand access and participation in the game. He will work directly with coaches, families, and community partners to create an engaging and professional experience for all participants.

A Proven Leader in Football and Community Engagement

Napralla brings more than a decade of experience in education, coaching, and football operations. He currently serves in group sales and team operations for the Green Bay Blizzard, where he has been instrumental in helping the franchise earn multiple honors, including Indoor Football League "Franchise of the Year" and Community Relations of the Year awards in both 2023 and 2024. His responsibilities included coordinating visiting team logistics, managing season ticket holder accounts, and leading community-focused initiatives.

He also serves as an Assistant Football Coach at Lawrence University, working with the defensive line and supporting various athletic operations. Additionally, Napralla has extensive youth programming experience through his work as a Regional Camp Director for Pro Sports Experience NFL Alumni Youth Camps and as a site manager for NFL High School Player Development Camps.

Napralla's background as both an educator and coach reflects his commitment to professionalism, organization, and creating positive experiences for athletes at every level.

Committed to the Sports Emporium's Mission

The Sports Emporium is currently under construction in Lawrence/De Pere, with a state-of-the-art 104,000 sq. ft. indoor facility set to open in December 2025. The facility will serve as a hub for youth and adult sports-including soccer, football, baseball, softball, volleyball, and more-and will offer scholarships and community programs to ensure accessibility for all.

"Ryan's experience with football operations at the professional, collegiate, and youth levels makes him the perfect fit to lead our football programming," said Dale Rhodes, President of the Sports Emporium Board of Directors. "He has a proven ability to build community, organize high-quality programming, and create lasting relationships. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."







Indoor Football League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.