Sugar Skulls Sale Complete

Published on October 16, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

TUCSON, Arizona - Cathy and Kevin Guy, the owners who brought professional football to Tucson with the Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League, have completed the sale of their majority interest in the team to a group of local investors.

The Guys, through their company, Guy Sports & Entertainment, will remain as minority owners in the franchise and continue as advisors to the new ownership group.

"We want to sincerely thank the incredible fans, our loyal corporate partners, and everyone who supported the Tucson Sugar Skulls during our time as majority owners," said Cathy Guy. "We've truly valued the relationships we built with the City of Tucson, Rio Nuevo, Kino Sports Complex and the Tucson Convention Center. It's been a great experience - one filled with passion, community, and growth. We've enjoyed every moment of building something special here, but it's time for us to move on to our next venture.

"We also want to wish the new ownership the very best of luck as they lead the Sugar Skulls into the future. Thank you, Tucson, for the memories."

Kevin Guy will remain as president and head coach of the IFL's Arizona Rattlers in Glendale. In addition to its minority interest in the Sugar Skulls, Guy Sports & Entertainment is also an owner of the Birmingham Bulls who play in the Southern Professional Hockey League in Alabama.







