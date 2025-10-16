Freight Sign Offensive Lineman Navaughn Donaldson

FISHERS - The Freight have announced on Thursday that they have signed offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson for the upcoming 2026 season.

Donaldson is a Miami, Florida native who attended Miami University from 2017 to 2020. While there, he made 43 starts in four seasons and was a Freshman All-American in 2017. He received All-Atlantic Coast Conference Honorable Mention honors. Donaldson was also named an ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his play against Notre Dame helping Miami gain 374 yards offensively. That season the Hurricanes finished 10-3 and were ranked 13th in the Nation.

He spent the last three seasons with the Massachusetts Pirates of the IFL, helping them to the IFL championship in 2024 and only missing one regular season game that season.

Donaldson's play on the offensive line had an impact on Massachusetts, as they had the only back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards as Jimmie Robinson gained 1,155 yards in 18 games. Donaldson's run blocking produced 4.2 yards per carry, which was tied for fifth in the league.

In 2023 Donaldson was a member of the Indoor Football League's All-Rookie Team. Prior to his time in the IFL, the 6'7 lineman was an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2022.







