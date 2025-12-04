Freight Secure Key Offensive and Special Teams Pieces

Published on December 3, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







The Fishers Freight have announced the signings of wide receiver JT Stokes and kicker Calum Sutherland, bringing back two key contributors for the 2026 season.

Stokes (6'1, 205 lbs) returns for his second year in Fishers after appearing in 13 games last season. He totaled 148 rushing yards, 435 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns, while also adding seven tackles on defense. Before joining the Freight, Stokes was a standout with the Bay Area Panthers in 2024, recording 58 catches for 695 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with 88 rushing yards and three additional scores. Stokes first broke onto the scene as one of the league's top young playmakers. As a rookie, he produced 526 yards and 13 touchdowns, led all IFL receivers with 16.2 yards per catch, and was named to the All-Rookie Team. He followed it up in 2023 by sharing the league lead with 27 touchdown receptions and earning Second Team All-IFL Offense honors.

Sutherland (5'10, 180 lbs) also returns for his second season with the Freight. He appeared in eight games in 2025, connecting on six field goals while producing 2,572 kickoff yards. His strength on kickoffs and reliability in pressure situations made him an important part of the special teams unit.

With both Stokes and Sutherland back in the lineup, the Freight retain proven production on offense and special teams heading into 2026.







Indoor Football League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.