Barnstormers Begin Building O-Line

Published on December 3, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed offensive lineman Mclean Djouha to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Djouha (6-8, 340, IUP) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first year with the team. Collegiately, Djouha spent five years at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. During his time with the Crimson Hawks, Djouha appeared in 42 games on the offensive line earning All-PSAC West Second Team Honors in his final season of play.

Djouha brings indoor experience to the Barnstormers having previously spent time with the defunct Sioux Falls Storm of the Indoor Football League (IFL) and the West Virginia Wheeling Minors of the National Arena League (NAL).

"McLean has a track record of success as an offensive lineman in the indoor game," said Head Coach Coles. "He's physical, has great size, and moves very well. He should fit into our offense very nicely."

Djouha will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

