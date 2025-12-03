Freight Re-Sign Wide Receiver JT Stokes

Published on December 3, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed wide receiver JT Stokes for the upcoming 2026 season.

Stokes grew up in Juliette, Georgia, and attended Mary Persons High School. After high school, he played his collegiate career at Wingate for the Bulldogs.

Stokes played in 44 games in college, catching 76 passes for 1,310 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best season came during his senior season, when he set career records in receptions, yardage, and touchdowns. After college, JT moved on to play in the Indoor Football League, where he is now entering his fifth season.

As a rookie, Stokes made a splash with 526 yards and 13 touchdowns while leading all IFL receivers with an average of 16.2 yards per catch, naming him to the league's All-Rookie team. In 2023, Stokes shared the league lead with 27 touchdown receptions and finished fifth in the IFL with 73 total receptions, earning him All-IFL Second Team Offense.

In the 2024 season, Stokes played with the Bay Area Panthers. Stokes caught 58 passes for 695 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. He added 88 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Last season, Stokes played in 13 games for the Freight, where he rushed for 148 yards and recieved 435, scoring a total of nine touchdowns. Defensively, he also had seven tackles on the season.







Indoor Football League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.