Freight Sign Wide Receiver Rayjuon Pringle

Published on December 11, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Thursday that they have signed wide receiver Rayjuon Pringle for the upcoming 2026 season.

Pringle is a wide receiver from Woodbridge, Virginia, who attended Villanova from 2020 to 2023.

During his career with the Wildcats, Pringle earned all-conference honors three times, including being named CAA First Team as a senior in 2023. In his final season, Pringle led the team with 40 catches for just under 1,000 yards and an eye-popping 24.6 yards per catch with eight touchdowns. He ended his career with 131 receptions for 2,537 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Last season, Pringle signed with the Bay Area Panthers of the IFL but did not see any playing time.







Indoor Football League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.