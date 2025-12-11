Yahoo Sports Network Talent Set to Call Select IFL Games in 2026

The Indoor Football League today on Tuesday that select 2026 matchups airing on Yahoo Sports Network will feature an all-Yahoo Sports broadcast team, adding national voices and fresh perspective to the league's expanding media footprint.

Calling these select IFL broadcasts will be play-by-play host Jason Fitz, analyst Nate Tice, and sideline reporter Caroline Fenton-a trio known for high-energy coverage and deep football insight across Yahoo Sports platforms.

The first game of the 2026 IFL season-Quad City Steamwheelers vs. Fisher Freight-will feature this full Yahoo Sports broadcast crew on the call, bringing a polished national presentation to the league's opening kickoff.

Caroline Fenton is a senior reporter at Yahoo Sports, the co-host of Yahoo Sports Daily, and the host of Hoops360. She also appears on SiriusXM as a national college sports radio host.

Jason Fitz, a host at Yahoo Sports, co-hosts Yahoo Sports Daily and leads Fantasy Football Live. He also co-hosts FOX Sports Radio's Buck & Fitz Show and previously served as the musical director and fiddle player for Grammy Award-winning group The Band Perry.

Nate Tice is a podcast host and staff writer for Yahoo Sports, where he leads Football 301. He also contributes to NFL Network, offering detailed, film-based football analysis rooted in his playing and coaching background.

