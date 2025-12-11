Blizzard Sign Quarterback Liam Thompson for the 2026 Season

Published on December 11, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed quarterback Liam Thompson for the 2026 season.

Liam Thompson, a second-year professional from Indianapolis, Indiana, signs with the Green Bay Blizzard. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback brings college and pro experience to the team. He spent four seasons at Wabash College before starting his career with the Bay Area Panthers.

From 2019 to 2023, Thompson attended Wabash, a school in Thompson's home state of Indiana. Wabash is an NCAA Division III program in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). During his four seasons as a Little Giant, the quarterback threw for 11,149 yards and 102 touchdowns, completing 801 of his 1,228 passing attempts (65.96%). Thompson threw for over 2,000 yards in each of his college seasons, and, in 2022, he threw for 3,588 yards. In addition, Thompson was also an effective runner, rushing for 1,747 yards and 31 touchdowns on 407 attempts. The Wabash offense was difficult to stop during Thompson's tenure. With him, the Little Giants finished top three in points per game in the NCAC in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023, even finishing with a first-place rank twice (2021 and 2022). Thompson graduated with several awards for his incredible play, including three North Coast Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors (2021, 2022, and 2023), three First Team All-North Coast Athletic Conference honors (2021, 2022, and 2023), and a Second Team All-North Coast Athletic Conference (2019) selection. Thompson broke records as well; his 3,937 offensive yards in 2022 are the most offensive yards by a player in a single season in NCAC history, and he remains the leader in career offensive yards in the NCAC with 12,900.

Following an incredible college career, Thompson participated in a rookie minicamp with the New York Giants. Afterward, the young quarterback found a home with the Bay Area Panthers for the 2025 season. His role with the team was primarily as a backup. Still, Thompson made the most of his playing opportunities, appearing in two games and recording 74 passing yards and one touchdown on 7/14 passing attempts and 105 yards and four touchdowns on 21 rushing attempts. The Panthers won both games he played.

In 2026, Thompson will join the Green Bay Blizzard for Training Camp before the season opener on March 15. He will learn from former IFL quarterback and reigning IFL Assistant Coach of the Year Matt Behrendt. As the Blizzard Offensive Coordinator, Coach Behrendt led an offense that ranked at the top of the league in total points, points per game, and third-down conversion rate in 2025. Thompson, along with other incoming Blizzard players, will look to build upon Green Bay's success going into 2026.







