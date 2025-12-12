Chupacabras to Host Second Open Player Tryout

Think you've got what it takes to join the New Mexico Chupacabras?

The Chupacabras will host their second open player tryout, giving athletes the opportunity to compete at the professional indoor football level and earn a spot with New Mexico. This tryout is open to players ready to showcase their talent, determination, and readiness to compete at the next level.

Tryout Details

Location: Tingley Coliseum, 300 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Date: January 10

Time: 12:00 PM MT

Don't miss your chance to take the field with the Chupacabras and put yourself in front of the coaching staff.

Register here:

https://dub.sh/y5JtypG







