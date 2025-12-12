Chupacabras to Host Second Open Player Tryout
Published on December 11, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
New Mexico Chupacabras News Release
Think you've got what it takes to join the New Mexico Chupacabras?
The Chupacabras will host their second open player tryout, giving athletes the opportunity to compete at the professional indoor football level and earn a spot with New Mexico. This tryout is open to players ready to showcase their talent, determination, and readiness to compete at the next level.
Tryout Details
Location: Tingley Coliseum, 300 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Date: January 10
Time: 12:00 PM MT
Don't miss your chance to take the field with the Chupacabras and put yourself in front of the coaching staff.
Register here:
https://dub.sh/y5JtypG
Indoor Football League Stories from December 11, 2025
- Chupacabras to Host Second Open Player Tryout - New Mexico Chupacabras
- Freight Sign Wide Receiver Rayjuon Pringle - Fishers Freight
- Yahoo Sports Network Talent Set to Call Select IFL Games in 2026 - IFL
- Blizzard Sign Quarterback Liam Thompson for the 2026 Season - Green Bay Blizzard
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico Chupacabras Stories
- Chupacabras to Host Second Open Player Tryout
- Chupacabras Sign Two Impact Players Ahead of 2026 Season
- New Mexico Chupacabras Announce Open Tryout