Chupacabras Sign Veteran Linebacker

Published on January 25, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

New Mexico Chupacabras News Release







The New Mexico Chupacabras have signed veteran linebacker Wesley Bowers.

Bowers (6'0, 230 lbs) joins the Chupacabras after spending the past three seasons with the Bay Area Panthers, where he established himself as a consistent and disruptive presence on defense.

Over his time in Bay Area, Bowers totaled 63 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, two pass breakups, two interceptions, and one forced fumble, showcasing his ability to impact both the run and pass game.

Bowers brings experience, physicality, and proven production to the Chupacabras' defense as the franchise continues building its roster heading into the 2026 season.







