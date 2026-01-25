Pirates Sign LB Hector Johnson

Published on January 25, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates have signed linebacker Hector Johnson for the 2026 season. Johnson was most recently in the rookie minicamp with the New England Patriots of the National Football League in May of 2025. In September, he took part in the UFL's Atlanta Showcase.

The 6'1" 200 lb. product of Division III Endicott College in Beverly, MA, grew up in Liberia and came to the United States when he was nine years old. A soccer player as a youngster, he took up American football in middle school.

By the time he had finished his career with the Gulls, he was a two-time Conference of New England Defensive Player of the Year and twice the Defensive Lineman of the Year. Three times, he earned All-Region honors and was a three-time All-Conference First-Team selection. In 2023, he was a preseason All-American. Twice, he earned All-New England honors.

In 2024, Johnson anchored the number one defense in the Conference as the Gulls allowed a league-low 11.3 points per game, 250.8 yards per game, 4.0 average yards per play, and tallied a league-best 21 sacks. They defeated Alfred State for the program's first-ever NCAA tournament victory.

His breakout season was as a sophomore in 2022 when he had 14.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 11 games.

As a senior, Johnson compiled 37 tackles with five sacks. He had 10.5 tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery, and eight quarterback hurries in 10 games.

In his college career, Johnson, who calls Worcester, MA home, played in 44 contests, making 175 tackles (87 solo), with 44.0 tackles for a loss. He broke up three passes, forced two fumbles, had three fumble recoveries, one blocked kick, 31 quarterback hurries, and 24.5 sacks. At Endicott, he ranks first all-time in sack yardage with 184 yards and is second in quarterback sacks.

His career in the classroom was just as impressive as he made the Dean's List five times and three times was an All-Conference and All-District academic award winner.







Indoor Football League Stories from January 25, 2026

Pirates Sign LB Hector Johnson - Orlando Pirates

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.