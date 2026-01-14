Pirates Sign DL Devin Brandt-Epps

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League have signed defensive lineman Devin Brandt-Epps for the 2026 season. Most recently, Brandt-Epps was in camp with the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League from April through June of this year.

The 6'3", 302 lb. defensive tackle joined Buffalo after playing one season of college football at the University of New Mexico. With the Lobos, Brandt-Epps recorded 29 tackles in 11 games. He made his way to Albuquerque from Old Dominion University, where he played for three seasons from 2021 through 2023.

During his time with the Monarchs, Brandt-Epps played in 31 games, making 84 tackles. He recorded 10.5 tackles for a loss with three sacks. He also broke up four passes, had one fumble recovery, and blocked one kick. In his final season at ODU, he notched seven tackles in a game vs. Southern Mississippi. In 2022, in nine contests, he recorded a season high of 34 tackles and equalled a career high of eight tackles in a game against Marshall. That year, he also achieved College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors. In 2021, he played in all 13 games, including the Myrtle Beach Bowl, where he had eight tackles against Tulsa.

Brandt-Epps, who grew up in Muskegee, OK, began his collegiate career in 2020 at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, a Junior College in Miami, OK, where he played eight games and led the Golden Norsemen with 8.5 tackles for a loss in eight games.







