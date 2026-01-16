Orlando Pirates Invite Local Artists to Design 2026 'The City Beautiful Edition' Jersey

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates are putting creativity at the center of the game with the launch of the 2026 The City Beautiful Edition Jersey Campaign, a community-driven design contest inviting local artists to reimagine the team's alternate home jersey for the upcoming season.

Launching January 16, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET, the campaign is designed to celebrate the culture, creativity, and neighborhoods that define Orlando-while reinforcing the Pirates' commitment to the Central Florida community following the team's recent relocation.

Through this initiative, the Pirates are opening their design process to the public, blurring the line between sports and art and transforming a professional jersey into a wearable tribute to the city they now proudly call home.

"Orlando is a city built on creativity, diversity, and bold expression," said Pirates leadership. "This campaign gives local artists the opportunity to tell that story in a powerful way-on the field, in the stands, and throughout our community."

About the City Beautiful Edition Jersey Campaign:

The City Beautiful Edition Jersey Campaign invites Florida-based artists, designers, and visual storytellers to submit original digital jersey design concepts inspired by what Orlando means to them-its energy, history, neighborhoods, and creative spirit.

Participating artists will receive an official black adidas jersey template, which outlines designated areas approved for customization. All submissions will be reviewed by a selection committee composed of Pirates leadership and creative partners.

The top four (4) designs will advance to a Pirate Nation Fan Vote, allowing fans to select the jersey that will be worn by the team during a home game in June 2026.

Campaign Timeline:

Submissions Begin: January 16, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET

Submission Deadline: February 15, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET

Fan Voting Opens: February 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET

Fan Voting Closes: March 15, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET

How to Enter:

1) Download the official Jersey Campaign template and information sheet between January 16 and February 14, 2026: https://orlandopirates.com/thecitybeautifuljerseys

2) Submit completed design files by February 15, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET: https://orlandopirates.com/thecitybeautifuljerseys

The top four artists selected will be featured in exclusive Pirates content highlighting the story and inspiration behind their designs.

Design Guidelines:

Jersey base color must remain black

Only designated areas may be customized:

Player name and number fonts

Jersey sleeves

Side panel of uniform pants

Submissions must be original and provided as vector files (AI files preferred)

Custom fonts are permitted if the associated vector font files are included

The Pirates organization will not modify files for production; incomplete or incorrect file formats will be disqualified

Winner Recognition & Prizing:

The winning artist will receive:

Two (2) premium seats to the home game featuring the City Beautiful Edition jersey

One (1) framed City Beautiful Edition jersey (additional jerseys available for purchase)

Artist credit on all promotional materials related to the alternate jersey throughout the 2026 season

Access to gameday photography during the featured game

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be a legal resident of Florida

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must have an appropriate ID to verify eligibility

Helpful Links:

Download Form: https://fs8.formsite.com/OrlandoPirates/2026CityEdition_Download/index

Submission Upload Form: https://fs8.formsite.com/OrlandoPirates/CityEdition_UploadForm/index

Design Templates: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V0-NyPxTDSMKdK4JK1bsiV0nTBAuALxf

Campaign Page: https://orlandopirates.com/thecitybeautifuljerseys







