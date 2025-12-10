Green Bay Blizzard Announce 2026 Admin Staff

In 2026, the Green Bay Blizzard admin office will consist of Ryan Hopson, Ryan Napralla, Ben Kopetsky, Cassie Kiedrowski, and Tyler Lancelle. Learn more about each of them below.

Ryan Hopson | Director of Sales

Hopson has spent over ten years helping the Green Bay Blizzard become what it is today. Although his title reads Director of Sales, he has contributed to nearly every role within the organization throughout his tenure with Blizz, including sales, marketing, community engagement, gameday operations, and more.

Ryan Napralla | Group and Season Ticket Sales

Ryan Napralla will be working with the Green Bay Blizzard and the Sports Emporium. With the Blizzard, he will be working in group and season ticket sales; with the Sports Emporium, he serves as the Director of Football Operations. As a result, he will be working closely with both organizations!

Ben Kopetsky | Social Media

After interning with the team in 2023, Kopetsky joined the team full-time ahead of the 2024 season. For the past two seasons, he has primarily worked in social media.

Cassie Kiedrowski | Administrative Assistant and Group Sales

Kiedrowski began as an intern before joining the staff part-time as an administrative assistant. She is currently a student at UW-Green Bay. After graduating, she will join the staff full-time, continuing her work as an administrative assistant while also taking on group sales.

Tyler Lancelle | Graphic Design and Group Sales

Despite being the newest addition to the admin office, Blizzard fans may already be familiar with Lancelle's work. He spent the last two seasons as a graphic design intern, working on projects that were displayed on the video boards outside of the Resch Center, leading up to Blizzard home games. He recently graduated from NWTC and joined Green Bay's admin staff in graphic design and group sales.

Chase Hendricks | Full-Time Intern

During the 2025 season, Hendricks was a game day intern. In 2026, he will join the staff full time as an intern, assisting with many administrative needs, including graphic design, marketing, group sales, and more! This will be Hendricks' first season in the role.

The 2026 Green Bay Blizzard season is rapidly approaching! Admin staff are working collaboratively to create unforgettable gameday experiences throughout the year, starting with Green Bay's home opener on March 15. New information on game days, themes, and more will be accessible on the team website, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Contact information for each admin can be found below. Various roles are handled by multiple staff members, so please, do not hesitate to reach out to any admin with any questions and requests you may have.

