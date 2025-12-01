Blizzard Sign Running Back Walter Wilbon III for the 2026 Season

Published on December 1, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed running back Walter Wilbon III for the 2026 season.

The Blizzard bolsters their backfield! Walter Wilbon III signs with the Green Bay Blizzard for the 2026 season. He is a 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back in his first season in the Indoor Football League. The Tampa, Florida, native begins his professional career after a great showing with Florida Memorial University.

Before joining Florida Memorial University, Wilbon spent a few seasons at Ohio University but did not appear in any games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, his first two as a college athlete. Then, Wilbon found a place at Florida Memorial University. The university reinstated its football program in 2020 after 62 years without Lions football. Wilbon joined the team and appeared in 20 games through 2023 and 2024, recording 1,935 yards and 23 touchdowns on 262 carries, 331 yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions, 99 yards on three punt returns, 80 yards on three kick returns, six tackles, and half a tackle for loss. Wilbon exploded onto the scene and during his senior season (2024), becoming the program's first 1,000-yard rusher since the Lions returned, and Wilbon was also named to the Sun Conference All-Conference First Team. Following his final game, Wilbon participated in the 2025 HBCU Legacy Bowl, boosting Team Robinson to a win by leading the team in rushing yards.

The 2026 IFL season is three months away! Wilbon and the rest of the Blizzard roster will report to Training Camp in early March and prepare for their first game on March 15. The early parts of the season can present a challenge to incoming rookies who must quickly acclimate to indoor football rules and pace. Blizzard players understand that although the season start poses a difficult test, it also offers a chance to improve exponentially. Wilbon welcomes the opportunity and wants Blizzard fans to know that they will get the best version of him. See the Blizz in action this March at the Resch Center!







Indoor Football League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.