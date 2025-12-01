Pirates Announce 2026 Home Schedule

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates have announced their eight-game home schedule for the 2026 Indoor Football League season with five Sunday contests, a pair on Saturdays, and two games at a neutral site, which will include a Monday night contest.

The home games begin with back-to-back weekends in April.

The Pirates Inaugural Home Opener in Orlando will take place on Sunday, April 5th, against the Quad City Steamwheelers. The following Sunday, April 12th, they will host the Tulsa Oilers at the Kia Center.

In May, the Pirates will be home Saturday, the 9th, vs. the Fishers Freight. They will also host two games at a neutral site, with location and opponents to be announced in the near future. The first, on May 18th, is a Monday night contest, a rarity for the franchise, while the second will be at the end of the week on Sunday, May 24th.

June sees the Pirates on their home field against conference foes on alternating weekends. Saturday, June 6th, the Pirates will face the Iowa Barnstormers. Then on Sunday, June 21st, the team will host the Jacksonville Sharks.

The final home game of the regular season will take place on Sunday, July 5th, against the Green Bay Blizzard.

Sunday, April 5th, Home vs. Quad Cities Steamwheelers

Sunday, April 12th, Home vs. Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, May 9th, Home vs. Fishers Freight

Sunday, May 18th, Neutral Site vs.TBA

Monday, May 24th, Neutral Site vs. TBA

Saturday, June 6th, Home vs. Iowa Barnstormers

Sunday, June 21st, Home vs. Jacksonville Sharks

Sunday, July 5th, Home vs. Green Bay Blizzard

Fans interested in locking in season memberships for the 2026 season are encouraged to reach out to the Pirates via email at tickets@orlandopirates.com, by dialing (407) 516-6391, or www.orlandopirates.com/seasontickets







