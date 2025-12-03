Pirates Re-Sign DB Smoke Monday

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League have re-signed defensive back Smoke Monday for the 2026 season.

Last season, Monday started all five games in which he appeared for the Pirates, making 20 tackles. He also had one interception against the Green Bay Blizzard.

The rangy defender expressed his appreciation for the organization and excitement as the organization shifts from the northeast to Orlando. "So excited to be back with the Pirates; they gave me a home when I didn't know if I would play again. I'm forever thankful. To my Orlando people, when it's time, you all know I'm bringing straight smoke, so please come with it too because we got a little surprise in store for the IFL this year."

Monday, who was a two-time All-SEC Second-Team selection at Auburn, has NFL and CFL experience. Coming out of college, the Atlanta, GA native joined the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League as an undrafted free agent in 2022. His training camp was cut short due to an ACL injury. The Saints kept him on injured reserve the entire season and brought him back to training camp in 2023 before giving him his release.

The 6'3", 199 lb. defensive back was also in camp with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 2024.

Monday had an impressive collegiate career for the Tigers as over the course of five years, he appeared in 50 games, making 25 starts. His finest season was in 2021 when he recorded a season high of 73 tackles, had four tackles for a loss, and broke up five passes. That year, he was named to the Coaches' All-SEC Second-Team.

In 2020, he earned league Second-Team Honors from the Associated Press. That year, he posted a career best 12 tackles, including a sack at Ole Miss and a 100-yard interception return for a TD against Tennessee.

Monday finished his War Eagle career with 172 tackles with 17 for a loss, had six sacks, forced one fumble, defended 13 passes while breaking up eight, and notched six interceptions, including three that were returned for touchdowns against Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia State.







