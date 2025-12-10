Pirates Ink WR Teo Redding for 2026

Published on December 10, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates have re-signed wide receiver Teo Redding for the 2026 Indoor Football League season. This will be his fourth season with the franchise.

Last year, in 15 games, Redding led the team in receptions with 52, receiving yards with 634, and tied for the team lead with 15 TD receptions.

Redding had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games last season. Against the Iowa Barnstormers, he pulled in five catches for 114 yards and registered a team record 49-yard touchdown reception. The following week, against the Tulsa Oilers, he had five catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns, which was a career best.

It was the second consecutive season where he led the Pirates in receiving yards. A durable wideout, Redding started all 16 regular-season games in 2024 and topped the Pirates with 611 receiving yards. He was second on the team with 53 receptions and second with 11 touchdown receptions.

In the Pirates' run to the 2024 IFL National Championship game, the 6'3", 205 lb. wideout from Warren, MI played in all three postseason games, catching ten passes for 116 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair in the quarterfinal win over Green Bay and one in the Championship game against Arizona.

Jawad Yatim, Pirates CEO and General Manager, considers Redding a pillar for the organization, stating that his ability on the field rivals his influence off of it, especially with the younger players in the locker room. "Consistency separates good from great, accountable from unfulfilled potential, and Teo Redding is a player we've been able to rely on over time and in big moments. He's a Pirate, and there's a deeper bond and connection between our organization and himself that spans beyond just fulfilling a spot on our roster. We're happy to have him back as we make this transition to Orlando, I want him to experience all the good that comes with representing this city."

Redding, who played in one game for the Pirates in 2022, spent 2022 and 2023 with the Houston Gamblers in the USFL, as he was selected with the eighth pick in the eighth round of the league's supplemental draft by the Gamblers. Redding started 16 of the 17 games in which he appeared for Houston, making 30 receptions for 425 yards with one touchdown.

As for his all-time numbers with the Pirates, Redding has started 29 of the 31 games that he has played, with 105 receptions for 1,291 receiving yards with 26 touchdowns. He has rushed 12 times for 42 yards and a touchdown, recorded one UNO, and returned two kickoffs for 27 yards. He has scored 165 points and has 1,330 all-purpose yards.

Prior to the Pirates, Redding played collegiately at Bowling Green University and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions of the National Football League in 2018. That same season, he spent time on the practice squads of the Washington Football Team and the Green Bay Packers. In 2020, Redding signed with the New York Guardians in the XFL and played in five games, making one start before that season was lost to the pandemic. With New York, he recorded eight receptions for 102 yards. In 2021, he signed a contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

At Bowling Green, the communications major played in 44 games, earning 19 starts. Redding totaled 84 receptions for 1,328 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2017, as a senior, Redding earned Second Team All-MAC honors, as in 11 games he posted career bests in receptions with 45, receiving yards with 624, and touchdowns, finding the endzone eight times, which led the team.







Indoor Football League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.