Jeff Freyer Joins Pirates Ownership Group

ORLANDO, FL - Jeff Freyer has joined the Pirates as a minority owner. Freyer is currently the Senior Vice President of Business Development at Grain Management, a leading private investment firm focused on broadband and technology companies that connect the world.

At Grain Management, Freyer works with industry outreach, investment origination, and supports firm-wide branding and marketing efforts.

Freyer grew up in Voorheesville, NY, and played soccer, basketball, and wrestling at Voorheesville High School near Albany.

A follower of SEC Football, Freyer became a fan of the game while earning a B.S. in statistics from the University of South Carolina. He became an ardent follower of the Tennessee Volunteers while attending graduate school and obtaining an M.S. in statistics in Knoxville, while watching Peyton Manning, who graduated the same year as Freyer.

Freyer, a father of four boys, credits his three sons, who play football, for leading him to his association with the Pirates.

"They went to a Pirates football camp," he said. "I got to know Co-Owner Jawad Yatim. At first, it was not about investing in the team; it was more about understanding the organization. Then I was looking at their roster, and I realized how many of the players were from the Southeast and SEC schools. I was familiar with players on the roster and knew this is good football. They play because they love it," he added.

An executive in the telecommunications industry for over 20 years, Freyer has held prior roles at Comcast, MCI, Level 3 Communications, TelCove, and AT&T Solutions.







