Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Ja'Quon Griffin for the 2026 Season

Published on October 21, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed defensive lineman Ja'Quon Griffin for the 2026 season.

Ja'Quon Griffin (6-0, 270) is a defensive lineman from Rome, Georgia. He has competed at a high level throughout his college football career, and now he makes the jump to the professional level. During the 2026 IFL season, Griffin will be a rookie with the Green Bay Blizzard.

From 2018 to 2021, Griffin played for Georgia Tech University, residing in his home state and building his football resume. While there, the defensive lineman stuffed the stat sheet with 45 tackles, eight and a half tackles for loss, six and a half sacks, and one fumble recovery through 33 games played. After the 2021 season, the D-Lineman transferred to Coastal Carolina and found more opportunity with the Chanticleers.

For two seasons (2022 and 2023), Coastal Carolina was Griffin's home. He played 22 games with the team and added 43 total tackles, ten tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, and one forced fumble. During his final season of college football, Griffin and the Chants won the Hawai'i Bowl. After adding the win to his resume, the senior lineman participated in Coastal Carolina's 2024 Pro Day, which helps to showcase the skills of their senior players in front of scouts of professional leagues, including the NFL and CFL.

While attending Coastal Carolina, Griffin lined up alongside fellow Blizzard DL signee Allen Henry. Now, they have the chance to reunite at 2026 Green Bay Blizzard Training Camp. The chemistry the pair shares may help Griffin adjust to the indoor game quickly. Griffin and the Blizzard defense will work together to establish themselves as a premier squad in the IFL. While the team sets lofty expectations, Griffin says he is "so grateful for this opportunity, I'm excited to be a part of the family," and he "can't wait to freeze the league together." Green Bay kicks off its season at home on 3/15/2026.







