Rattlers Add Kicker Nick Belcher and Wide Receiver Arland Bruce

Published on October 21, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







The Arizona Rattlers have announced the signings of kicker Nick Belcher and wide receiver Arland Bruce ahead of the upcoming season.

Belcher (5'10", 200 lbs) returns to the Rattlers after joining the team for its first-round playoff matchup last season. In that game against the San Diego Strike Force, he connected on three of four PAT attempts and narrowly missed a 36-yard field goal at the end of the first half. Belcher also successfully executed an onside kick late in the contest, setting up a go-ahead score for the Rattlers.

A veteran of the indoor game, Belcher began his professional career in 2017 with the Jacksonville Sharks of the National Arena League (NAL). That year, he was named the NAL Special Teams Player of the Year, leading all kickers with 134 points as the Sharks captured the inaugural league championship. He later spent time with the Carolina Cobras, continuing to establish himself as one of the top kickers in indoor football.

Bruce (5'10", 190 lbs) joins the Rattlers for his first season in Arizona. The explosive receiver played last year for the Northern Arizona Wranglers, where he recorded 40 receptions for 395 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 22 rushing yards and two scores in just nine games. His versatility and knack for finding the end zone will make him a valuable addition to the Rattlers' offensive attack.

Both additions bring valuable experience and playmaking ability to an already talented Rattlers roster. With Belcher's veteran consistency on special teams and Bruce's dynamic presence on offense, Arizona continues to build the depth and versatility needed to make another championship run in the upcoming season.







