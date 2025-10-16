Underwood Returns to Lead Sidewinders Dance Team

GLENDALE, Arizona - Shelby Underwood, director of the award-winning Sidewinders Dance Team, is back to lead the IFL's best dance team for a seventh season.

Underwood was a member of the team from 2011-2013 serving as a captain and returned to the team as assistant director before she took the reins of the team in 2019.

Under her direction, the Sidewinders have been named the IFL's Best Dance Team the last three years and four of the last six.

"Known for their sharp routines, vibrant energy, and unmatched ability to engage the crowd, the Sidewinders once again proved why they are the gold standard in the IFL," the league said in its news release announcing the 2025 season award.

Underwood is a graduate of Arizona State University and has trained in several different styles of dance, including jazz, ballet, contemporary, cheerleading and pom. After her time as a member of the Sidewinders team, she was an Arizona Cardinals cheerleader for three years, where she traveled the world and promoted cheer and dance working with the Cardinals' junior cheer program. She continues to stay involved with the Cardinals as a gameday line assistant.







