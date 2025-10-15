Freight Re-Sign Running Back Dominic Roberto

Published on October 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Freight have announced on Monday that they have re-signed running back Dominc Roberto for the upcoming 2026 season.

Roberto, a running back out of Furman University from Fayetteville, NC, was most recently invited to rookie minicamp with the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League in April 2024 before signing with the Massachusetts Pirates last season and then signing with the Freight in July.

His best season was in 2022 when he rushed for 1,120 yards with 11 touchdowns. In his final season in Greenville, SC in 2023 he ran for 154 yards on 31 carries with a touchdown against Western Carolina.

Roberto was selected as a team captain in 2023 and was a preseason All-Southern Conference selection. In 2022 he was chosen to the Conference Second-Team by the coaches and the media. Roberto also excelled in the classroom where he was a three-time All-Conference Honor Roll selection.







