CFL Wideout Signs with Oilers

Published on October 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announced that Justin McGriff joins the Oilers for the 2026 season.

McGriff, becomes the tallest receiver the Oilers have signed in team history, standing at 6'6. The new addition to the black and gold recently signed with the Edmonton Elks of the CFL, after signing his IFL rights to Tulsa.

The Tampa, Florida native suffered season-ending injuries in 2023 and 2024 but still managed to find production, averaging 14.5 yards per catch in the 2023 preseason for the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the CFL.

The 210 lbs. receiver played his college ball at Utah State, collecting 80 catches for 1,037 yards, becoming the 37 th player in Utah State history to record 1,000 receiving yards in their Aggie career.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.