Barnstormers Add Another DB
Published on October 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Iowa Barnstormers News Release
DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Isaiah Smith to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.
Smith (6-0, 190, Campbellsville University) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season with the team. Collegiately, Smith had a brief stint at Campbellsville University as a freshman. Smith continued to pursue his dreams of playing professionally, landing an opportunity in the Indoor Football League (IFL) with the Tulsa Oilers last season, appearing in two games with the squad including one against the Barnstormers.
"Isaiah is a Physical DB who fits the identity that we want to have defensively," said Head Coach Coles. "He is a player that is willing to do whatever it takes to win the game."
Smith will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.
