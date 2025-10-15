Sugar Skulls Re-Sign Lyons and Macias for 2026 Season

The Tucson Sugar Skulls have announced the return of defensive back Ahmad Lyons and kicker Kevin Macias for the 2026 Indoor Football League season.

Lyons (5'9, 185 lbs) returns for his second season in Tucson after a productive 2025 campaign. The versatile defensive back recorded 44.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, and 2 fumble recoveries, proving to be a key piece of the Sugar Skulls secondary.

Macias (5'10, 180 lbs) also returns for his second season with the team. The reliable kicker connected on 10 field goals (52.63%), 31 PATs, and 4 deuces during the 2025 season.

With both Lyons and Macias returning, the Sugar Skulls strengthen their defense and special teams units as they prepare for the 2026 campaign.







