Tucson Sugar Skulls 2026 Open Football Tryouts and Dance Team Auditions

Published on December 22, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are inviting local talent to take the next step toward becoming part of the Boneyard, announcing Open Football Tryouts and 2026 Sugar Skulls Dance Team Auditions as the organization gears up for the upcoming season.

Tucson Sugar Skulls Open Football Tryouts

The Sugar Skulls are actively searching for dedicated, competitive athletes ready to earn a spot on the 2026 roster.

Tryout Details:

Date: Friday, March 7, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: Kino Sports Complex

Surface: Grass (football cleats required)

Cost:

$70 pre-registration

$80 at the door (CASH or MONEY ORDER)

What to Expect:

Participants will be evaluated through a series of drills including the 40-yard dash, bench press, individual position drills, and team-based work.

"We're always looking for local talent," said Sugar Skulls Head Coach. "This is an opportunity for athletes to come ready to compete and earn a spot on the roster."

Tucson Sugar Skulls Dance Team Auditions

The Tucson Sugar Skulls Dance Team is also holding auditions for the 2026 season, searching for talented, high-energy performers to represent the organization on game days and in the community.

Audition Details:

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Registration Begins: 8:30 AM

Team Announced: 4:00 PM

Location: S.A.S.S., 2410 N Huachuca Dr., Tucson, AZ 85745

Eligibility:

Must be 18 years old by March 29, 2026

Must be out of high school

What to Bring:

Dance résumé

Letter of recommendation from a dance source

8x10 head shot

$40 cash audition fee at door

How to Participate

Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance. Register Below:

Whether on the field or on the sidelines, the Tucson Sugar Skulls are calling on Southern Arizona's best to be part of the action and represent the Old Pueblo at the professional level.







