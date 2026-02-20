This Is More Than a Game, It's the Boneyard. Secure Your 2026 Season Tickets Now.
Published on February 20, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release
TUCSON, Ariz.
You can feel it building.
The lights.
The smoke.
The first hit of the night.
The crowd on its feet.
That's not just football, that's The Boneyard.
The Tucson Sugar Skulls are entering a powerful new era, and 2026 is set to be one of the most electric seasons yet. With momentum growing, theme nights returning bigger than ever, and Tucson rallying behind its team, one thing is clear:
This is the season you don't want to miss.
And the only way to guarantee you're there for every moment?
Season tickets. Own Your Seat. Own The Season.
Season ticket holders don't wait for tickets to drop.
They don't scramble for seats.
They don't miss rivalry matchups or sold-out nights.
They lock in their spot and they show up.
When you become a season ticket holder, you secure:
- Access to every 2026 regular season home game
- The same seat for every game your seat in The Boneyard
- The best overall value compared to single-game purchases
- Early access to premium seating options
- Priority consideration for special events and opportunities
This isn't just convenience. It's commitment. It's loyalty. It's being part of the foundation of something special in Tucson. A Night Out That Feels Bigger
Sugar Skulls game nights are built for everyone:
Families looking for high-energy, affordable entertainment.
Friends making Friday night traditions.
Businesses bringing clients into an unforgettable atmosphere.
Young athletes watching their heroes up close.
From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, every home game inside Tucson Arena delivers a level of intensity and connection you simply can't stream from your couch.
You have to be in the building. The New Era Starts With You
The 2026 season represents growth. Community. Energy. Identity.
And none of it works without the fans who fill the arena and make The Boneyard one of the toughest places to play in the league.
Seats are limited, and once sections begin to sell out, availability becomes extremely limited.
Don't wait until opening night to wish you had locked in your seat.
Secure Your 2026 Season Tickets Today
Choose your seats and become part of the movement:
For group seating or questions:
Steven Geiger
Sgeiger @Tucsonsugarskulls.com
(520) 335-0742
Indoor Football League Stories from February 20, 2026
- Freight Sign Wide Receiver Reggie Anderson - Fishers Freight
- Freight Sign Wide Receiver Jordan Davis - Fishers Freight
- Freight Sign Quarterback Dom Shoffner - Fishers Freight
- This Is More Than a Game, It's the Boneyard. Secure Your 2026 Season Tickets Now. - Tucson Sugar Skulls
- Single Game Tickets on Sale - Tucson Sugar Skulls
- Tucson Sugar Skulls Set Tryouts for 2026 Season - Tucson Sugar Skulls
- Indoor Football League Announces Relaunch of Inside the IFL - IFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Sugar Skulls Stories
- This Is More Than a Game, It's the Boneyard. Secure Your 2026 Season Tickets Now.
- Single Game Tickets on Sale
- Tucson Sugar Skulls Set Tryouts for 2026 Season
- Tucson Sugar Skulls 2026 Open Football Tryouts and Dance Team Auditions
- Tucson Sugar Skulls Announce Partnership with the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl for "Kick It for Tickets" Fan Contest