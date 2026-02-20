This Is More Than a Game, It's the Boneyard. Secure Your 2026 Season Tickets Now.

Published on February 20, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, Ariz.

You can feel it building.

The lights.

The smoke.

The first hit of the night.

The crowd on its feet.

That's not just football, that's The Boneyard.

The Tucson Sugar Skulls are entering a powerful new era, and 2026 is set to be one of the most electric seasons yet. With momentum growing, theme nights returning bigger than ever, and Tucson rallying behind its team, one thing is clear:

This is the season you don't want to miss.

And the only way to guarantee you're there for every moment?

Season tickets. Own Your Seat. Own The Season.

Season ticket holders don't wait for tickets to drop.

They don't scramble for seats.

They don't miss rivalry matchups or sold-out nights.

They lock in their spot and they show up.

When you become a season ticket holder, you secure:

- Access to every 2026 regular season home game

- The same seat for every game your seat in The Boneyard

- The best overall value compared to single-game purchases

- Early access to premium seating options

- Priority consideration for special events and opportunities

This isn't just convenience. It's commitment. It's loyalty. It's being part of the foundation of something special in Tucson. A Night Out That Feels Bigger

Sugar Skulls game nights are built for everyone:

Families looking for high-energy, affordable entertainment.

Friends making Friday night traditions.

Businesses bringing clients into an unforgettable atmosphere.

Young athletes watching their heroes up close.

From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, every home game inside Tucson Arena delivers a level of intensity and connection you simply can't stream from your couch.

You have to be in the building. The New Era Starts With You

The 2026 season represents growth. Community. Energy. Identity.

And none of it works without the fans who fill the arena and make The Boneyard one of the toughest places to play in the league.

Seats are limited, and once sections begin to sell out, availability becomes extremely limited.

Don't wait until opening night to wish you had locked in your seat.

Secure Your 2026 Season Tickets Today

Choose your seats and become part of the movement:

For group seating or questions:

Steven Geiger

Sgeiger @Tucsonsugarskulls.com

(520) 335-0742







Indoor Football League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.