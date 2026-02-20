Freight Sign Quarterback Dom Shoffner

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Tuesday that they have signed quarterback Dom Shoffner for the upcoming 2026 season.

Shoffner, 6'1, joins the team after becoming the fourth quarterback in Eastern Illinois history to rush more than 100 yards in a game. In his senior season, he played eight games for the Panthers and recorded 626 passing yards for seven touchdown passes.

Before his time as a Panther, Shoffner spent two years at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He missed the 2021 season due to injury and played four games in the pandemic-shortened, six-game 2020 season for the Charlotte 49ers.

He was named first team all-conference and Offensive Player of the Year at Monroe College. Shoffner threw for 2,488 yards and 27 touchdowns during his lone season there.

Prior to his collegiate career, he attended North Carolina Central and Middle Creek High School.







