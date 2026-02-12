Freight Sign Linebacker Cornel Jones

Published on February 12, 2026

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Thursday that they have signed linebacker Cornel Jones for the upcoming 2026 season.

Jones is from Liberty City, Florida, and attended Miami Central High School, where he won a Class 6A state championship his freshman through junior seasons. In his senior year, he had 55 tackles with eight sacks in eight games.

The 6'3 linebacker committed to Purdue University to continue his football career after graduating. As a sophomore, he appeared in all 13 games, making 12 starts, and posting 69 total tackles, 43 solo, including a team-high 12.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks.

Through the next three seasons with Purdue, Jones appeared in 27 games with 15 starts, recording 99 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks, and two pass breakups.







