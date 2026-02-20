Indoor Football League Announces Relaunch of Inside the IFL

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the relaunch of Inside the IFL, the league's official weekly podcast and video show designed to bring fans closer than ever to the game.

Hosted by acclaimed national broadcaster Brent Stover and IFL Chief Operations and Brand Officer Eric Van Beek, Inside the IFL will serve as the league's premier storytelling platform. The weekly podcast and video program is dedicated to showcasing the people, personalities, and momentum driving the league forward.

Designed to go beyond highlights and final scores, the show will:

Tell the stories that define the IFL

Highlight standout players, coaches, broadcasters, and teams

Provide insight into league operations and growth

Build personality and connection around the shield

Stover is one of the most respected and recognizable voices in sports media. A longtime national presence, he continues to appear regularly on CBS Sports Network while anchoring coverage of major events across multiple networks throughout his career. Known for his credibility, preparation, and commanding on air presence, Stover brings big stage experience and national perspective to the IFL's flagship show.

Van Beek brings 18 years in indoor football and more than 20 years in broadcasting. Few people understand both the business and the game of indoor football the way he does. That combination of long-term league experience and media background gives the show informed perspective that goes well beyond surface-level analysis.

The inaugural episode will premiere on March 4, featuring Commissioner Todd Tryon discussing the league's massive offseason and the momentum building across the Indoor Football League as it enters a new era.

In addition to featuring league leadership and player spotlights, Inside the IFL will showcase the remarkable broadcast talent that has helped shape the league throughout the years, celebrating the voices who have elevated the game and contributed to its continued national expansion.

"This is where fans get to know the league, not just watch it."

Distribution platforms and viewing details will be announced soon.

As the Indoor Football League continues to expand its national footprint and strengthen its brand presence, Inside the IFL represents another significant step forward in deepening engagement and connection with fans, partners, and stakeholders across the sport.







