Freight Sign Wide Receiver Reggie Anderson

Published on February 20, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS- The Fishers Freight announced on Tuesday that they have signed wide receiver Reggie Anderson for the upcoming 2026 season.

Anderson, 5'11, joins the team after two years at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He had 38 receptions for 578 yards, and five touchdowns in his two years.

Before his time as a Loper, he spent two years at Mt. San Antonio College and had 34 catches for 569 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore. Anderson was a part of the 9-2 team that reached the semifinals of the CCCAA Southern Region Playoffs.

When he was a freshman he had four punt returns for 36 yards, with ten catches for 102 yards.

Prior to his collegiate career, he played for the Avalon Black Knights and Northwest Germantown in high school.







