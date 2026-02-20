Freight Sign Wide Receiver Jordan Davis

Published on February 20, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Tuesday that they have signed wide receiver Jordan Davis for the upcoming 2026 season.

Davis is an Apex, North Carolina native and attended Pine Creek High School in Colorado for his freshman and sophomore years. He won the football state championship as a sophomore there.

He then attended Timberview High School, where he was the starting quarterback his senior season with 1,425 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, along with six rushing touchdowns, to earn first-team All-District honors.

The 6'1 wide receiver began his collegiate career as a walk-on quarterback at Texas Southern University before spending two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College, where he played both quarterback and wide receiver.

He recorded 1,001 passing yards with 6 touchdowns, 309 rushing yards 5 touchdowns, and 175 receiving yards with 3 touchdowns.

He then finished his final three seasons at Wofford College as a tight end, earning All-Conference honors his final season while totaling 41 receptions for 469 yards and 5 touchdowns.







