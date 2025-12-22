IFL Names Brent Stover Director of Broadcasting

The Indoor Football League (IFL) today announced that nationally renowned broadcaster Brent Stover has been named IFL Director of Broadcasting, a newly elevated leadership role overseeing the league's ambitious expansion into national production and distribution in 2026.

In his role, Stover will lead and manage the league's on-air talent and production crews as the IFL prepares to produce 119 national broadcasts during the 2026 season across FanDuel Sports Network and Yahoo! Sports Network. He will also serve as The Voice of the IFL, calling games throughout the season, including the league's flagship showcase property, Sunday Night Indoor Football, along with select additional marquee matchups.

"Brent Stover was the clear and undeniable choice from the very beginning," said Jared Widman, President of the IFL Business Division. "His national reputation, deep experience, and remarkable on-air talent make him the ideal Voice of the IFL. We couldn't be more excited for our fans to experience his work all season long on the FanDuel Sports Network and Yahoo Sports."

Stover brings more than two decades of experience in the national sports spotlight and continues to serve as a host and play-by-play broadcaster for CBS Sports, while also working across nearly every major level of American sports broadcasting. His career includes extensive coverage of the NFL, the NCAA Basketball Tournament, NCAA Football, Major League Baseball, and NASCAR, earning a reputation for command, credibility, and the ability to elevate both the moment and the sport.

"It's an incredible honor to step into this role," Stover said. "I've been a fan of the indoor game for as long as I can remember, and the IFL has taken it to heights few could have imagined. I'm truly excited to help share this league's story with fans all across the country. My sincere thanks to Commissioner Todd Tryon and President Jared Widman for believing in me and for their vision in bringing the IFL to a national spotlight through our broadcast partners at FanDuel Sports Network and Yahoo Sports."

The appointment marks a significant milestone in the IFL's long-term media strategy, as the league continues its evolution into a nationally produced, nationally distributed sports property with a consistent, premium broadcast identity.

