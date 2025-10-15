Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Multiple Player Signings for 2026 Season

Published on October 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks General Manager and Head Coach Mike Davis announced today, October 15, multiple player signings for the 2026 season. The Knight Hawks have signed defensive back Keyshawn Cobb, defensive lineman Daymond Williams, linebacker Marquis Waters, and wide receiver John Erby.

Keyshawn Cobb, Defensive Back

Hometown: Warner Robins, GA

Height: 6'0

Weight: 190 lbs.

College: University of Nevada

John Erby, Wide Receiver

Hometown: Chester, SC

Height: 5'11

Weight: 185 lbs.

College: Duquesne University

Marquis Waters, Linebacker

Hometown: Delray Beach, FL

Height: 6'2

Weight: 220 lbs.

College: Texas Tech

Daymond Williams, Defensive Lineman

Hometown: Round Rock, TX

Height: 6'2

Weight: 295 lbs.

College: University of Buffalo







Indoor Football League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.