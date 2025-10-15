Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Multiple Player Signings for 2026 Season
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks General Manager and Head Coach Mike Davis announced today, October 15, multiple player signings for the 2026 season. The Knight Hawks have signed defensive back Keyshawn Cobb, defensive lineman Daymond Williams, linebacker Marquis Waters, and wide receiver John Erby.
Keyshawn Cobb, Defensive Back
Hometown: Warner Robins, GA
Height: 6'0
Weight: 190 lbs.
College: University of Nevada
John Erby, Wide Receiver
Hometown: Chester, SC
Height: 5'11
Weight: 185 lbs.
College: Duquesne University
Marquis Waters, Linebacker
Hometown: Delray Beach, FL
Height: 6'2
Weight: 220 lbs.
College: Texas Tech
Daymond Williams, Defensive Lineman
Hometown: Round Rock, TX
Height: 6'2
Weight: 295 lbs.
College: University of Buffalo
