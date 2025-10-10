Knight Hawks Add Playmaker WR Deshon Stoudemire

Published on October 9, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







The Vegas Knight Hawks have announced the signing of wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire for the 2026 season, adding another explosive weapon to their offensive arsenal.

Stoudemire (6'2, 190 lbs) joins the Knight Hawks as a free agency signing, bringing elite production and versatility to the field. Last season with the Northern Arizona Wranglers, Stoudemire was the team's leading receiver, hauling in 73 receptions for 839 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also contributing 31 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

Known for his reliable hands and playmaking ability, Stoudemire will look to make an immediate impact in Vegas' high-powered offense this season.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.