Knight Hawks Add Playmaker WR Deshon Stoudemire
Published on October 9, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
The Vegas Knight Hawks have announced the signing of wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire for the 2026 season, adding another explosive weapon to their offensive arsenal.
Stoudemire (6'2, 190 lbs) joins the Knight Hawks as a free agency signing, bringing elite production and versatility to the field. Last season with the Northern Arizona Wranglers, Stoudemire was the team's leading receiver, hauling in 73 receptions for 839 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also contributing 31 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.
Known for his reliable hands and playmaking ability, Stoudemire will look to make an immediate impact in Vegas' high-powered offense this season.
Indoor Football League Stories from October 9, 2025
- Knight Hawks Add Playmaker WR Deshon Stoudemire - Vegas Knight Hawks
- Rattlers Sign Three Wide Receivers - Arizona Rattlers
- Sharks Strengthen Roster Ahead of 2026 Season - Jacksonville Sharks
- Strike Force Re-Sign Defensive Back Elijah Reed - San Diego Strike Force
- Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Trevon Alexander for the 2026 Season - Green Bay Blizzard
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vegas Knight Hawks Stories
- Knight Hawks Add Playmaker WR Deshon Stoudemire
- Vegas Knight Hawks Sign Seven Players for 2026 Season
- Vegas Knight Hawks Re-Sign Phoenix Sproles, Tre'Von Jones, and Adam Plant Jr.
- Vegas Knight Hawks Re-Sign Defensive Back James Ceasar
- Knight Hawks Re-Sign Quarterback Jayden de Laura