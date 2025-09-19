Knight Hawks Re-Sign Quarterback Jayden de Laura
Published on September 19, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis announced today, September 19, that the team has re-signed quarterback Jayden de Laura to a contract extension for the 2026 season.
De Laura led the Knight Hawks to their first IFL championship in 2025, earning Most Valuable Player honors in the IFL National Championship Game in a 64-61 victory over the Green Bay Blizzard. The Honolulu, Hawaii native completed 12 of 15 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in the game, along with 70 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
In his rookie IFL season, working as a quarterback tandem with Ja'Rome Johnson, de Laura appeared in 16 games and totaled 1,793 passing yards with 35 passing touchdowns and three interceptions. On the ground, de Laura rushed for 313 yards and nine touchdowns.
His completion percentage of 66.7 ranked second among all IFL quarterbacks, and he ranked eighth in passing yards and tenth in touchdown passes.
Prior to joining the Knight Hawks last season, de Laura played four seasons of NCAA football, playing at Washington State University (2020-21) and the University of Arizona (2022-23).
