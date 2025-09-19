Sharks Re-Sign Pleasant-Johnson and Add Rookie Carter to 2026 Roster

JACKSONVILLE, FL - As the 2026 IFL season approaches, the Sharks continue to upgrade the roster by welcoming back a familiar face, but also are introducing some new talent to the Tank. DB Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson re-signs for his second season with Jacksonville alongside rookie OL Yoesph Carter.

Pleasant-Johnson had a season high 6.5 tackles and one assist against San Antonio in 2025. He also recorded four solo tackles, four assists and one defended pass in the two other games he played last season.

Carter (6 '4, 305lbs) played at many universities through his college career including Jackson State, Western Illinois, and Findlay. While at Findlay, Carter led the offense to an average of 167.8 rushing yards per game in 2023 and 136 rushing yards in 2024.

Between these universities, Carter received First Team All-American honors, was named a Don Hansen Second Team All-American and American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Second Team All-American, Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned First Team All-Region recognition. Carter's outstanding performance during Findlay's 9-2 season led him to be nominated for the Gene Upshaw Lineman of the Year award.

The Sharks are excited to have secured Pleasant-Johnson and Carter and look forward to continuing to build the team in the upcoming months.







