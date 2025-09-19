Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Ryan Frans for the 2026 Season

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed offensive lineman Ryan Frans for the 2026 season.

The first offensive lineman signing of 2026 for the Green Bay Blizzard is Ryan Frans. He joins the team after finding plenty of team success in college with Lenoir-Rhyne University and Valdosta State University. Ryan Frans (6-3, 300) is a Blythewood, South Carolina, native, making his way to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for his professional debut.

Frans's college career began at Lenoir-Rhyne University, an NCAA Division II program in North Carolina. From 2021 to 2023, Frans was a Lenoir-Rhyne Bear, appearing in 19 games. The team had a record of 8-3, 8-3, and 13-2 during those three seasons. In his first season, the Bears earned an NCAA Division II Playoff berth (2021), then, in his final season, the Bears advanced to the NCAA Division II National Championship (2023). Additionally, the team finished in the top three in total yards in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) each year Frans played- even leading the SAC twice (2021 and 2023).

For his final season, Frans played for Valdosta State University. In 2024, he suited up for four games, helping the team secure a win in each game. Overall, Valdosta had an incredibly successful season. With a record of 13-1, the Blazers advanced to the NCAA Division II National Championship.

The 2026 IFL season will be Frans's first as a professional. He and the Green Bay Blizzard will aim to pick up where they left off- having great success as a team. Last year, the Blizzard had a high powered offense, leading the league in points per game and offensive yards per game. The team also advanced to the IFL Championship. The upcoming season begins with an IFL Championship rematch between the Green Bay Blizzard and the Vegas Knight Hawks on March 15, 2026, at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

