Johnson Returns to Barnstormers

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re-signed linebacker Jaylen Johnson to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Johnson (6-1, 220, Kentucky State) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers after joining the team for the last three games of the 2025 season. Prior to joining the Barnstormers, Johnson spent time with the Green Bay Blizzard.

Collegiately, Johnson spent his collegiate career at Kentucky State University. In four years with the Thoroughbreds, Johnson appeared in 36 games collecting 134 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, and a blocked punt.

"Jaylen is a seasoned linebacker in the IFL with a ton of game experience," said Head Coach Andre Coles. "I am excited to work with him this season."

Johnson will join the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

